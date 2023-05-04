Capacity building-cum-sensitization prog. on CSUAS underway

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 May: A two days workshop on capacity building-cum-sensitization programme on certification scheme for unmanned aircraft system (CSUAS) organized by the department of health and family welfare along with Quality Council of India (QCI) began here on Wednesday.

Senior officials of the health and family welfare department along with officials and experts from QCI were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the special secretary health Vivek HP highlighted how drones can be useful for a state like Arunachal Pradesh citing the experience of operation of drone technology in the ‘medicine from the sky’ initiative.

“During monsoon several parts of the state remain in isolation due to the landslides. This is when drone technology can play an important role. We have seen how it has helped in the East Kameng district where a pilot project under ‘medicine from sky’ initiative was launched. Medicines were distributed and diagnostics collected using drone technology,” said the special secretary. He also shared that till date four thousand flights took off under this initiative.

CS Sharma, joint director and head PMU, QCI while addressing the gathering said that drones are very effective in delivering services to the people.

“First of all its efficiency is high and is cost effective. With each passing year the technology is getting upgraded and more people are looking for drone technology for services,” he said. He also said the workshop will aid in establishing drone-enabled governance in the state by awareness of CSUAS and process of type certification, besides creating synergy between the QCI and Arunachal Pradesh to accelerate drone usage.

Earlier, state health agency, CMAAY society CEO Dr. Nabam Peter informed the media that the workshop has been organized with a motive to educate on how to use drone technology.

“14 departments are participating including educational institutes like RGGP and the departments like urban development, civil aviation, Panchayati Raj, disaster management, police, agriculture, fisheries, geology and mining etc,” he added.

During the technical session the experts from QCI spoke on various subjects related to drone technology.

The workshop aims at sensitizing the participants to the CSUA and the requirements (technical criteria) for visual line of sight. The participants were given insight knowledge on quality in the drone ecosystem and also information on the indicative requirements for beyond visual line of sight (BVLoS) certification.

The experts from QCI also disseminate information about the scheme requirements and correct implementation to showcase India’s efforts towards creating a quality ecosystem within the drone sector by adopting global best practices.