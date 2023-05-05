Guv conveys Buddha Purnima greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 May: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state, particularly to the Buddhist community, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth, enlightenment and demise of Lord Gautam Buddha.

He expressed hope that the occasion would continue to propagate the virtuous teachings of Lord Buddha.

“May this pious occasion inspire all to imbibe Lord Buddha’s teachings for enduring wellbeing of each one in the society,” the governor sad in his message. (Raj Bhavan)