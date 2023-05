GEKU, 4 May: The Geku-Katan Intellectual Youth Forum, led by Rajesh Paron and Kamin Ejing, on Thursday handed over Rs 1,89,937 to Geku EAC (i/c) Philip Jerang as assistance for the victims of the fire accident that had occurred here in Upper Siang district on 27 April.

Further, ‘Jackoria Amazing’, a YouTube channel run by a local young YouTuber, contributed Rs 3,500 for the affected families.

The EAC lauded the forum and Jackoria Amazing for their humanitarian gesture. (DIPRO)