Chhattisgarh: IED planted by Naxalites recovered in Narayanpur

Narayanpur, 5 May: An improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites was recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The explosive, weighing 4 kg and packed in a steel container, was unearthed by a team of the police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) in a forest near Kodoli Phulmeta village under Orchha police station area, an official said.

Security personnel discovered the IED planted beneath the ground during a de-mining exercise in the area and averted a major mishap, he said, adding that the explosive was neutralised by a team of the bomb disposal squad (BDS). (PTI)

Naxalites often plant explosives on the route to target security forces during anti-Naxalite operations in Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, he said.

On April 26, 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxalites blew up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada. They used an IED packed with nearly 40 kg of explosives to carry out the attack, police had said. PTI