Initiative to promote games, sports launched

WAKRO, 5 May: The Prasanta Borkakoty Prakalp, under the Beena Ghose Roy Scheme, was launched here in Lohit district on Friday by Army Maj Gen Manpreet Singh Bains.

Arunachal Pradesh Police IGPs CK Mein and Isaac Pertin also joined the major general in launching the initiative, which is named after Duliajan (Assam)-based Oil India Ltd’s resident chief executive Prasanta Borkakoty.

“The Anu Shiksha Seva Trust (ASSET) will be providing games and sports items to promote games and sports in the rural areas and among the youths

on 29 May every year to express appreciation and gratitude for the community service rendered by the Oil India Ltd in the region,” ASSET chairman Rohinso Krisikro informed in a release.

“The ASSET also intends to provide assistance under the Prasanta Borkakoty Prakalp to government schools as well,” he added.