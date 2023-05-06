Former home minister Neelam Taram passes away

ITANAGAR, 5 May: Former Arunachal Pradesh home minister, Neelam Taram, breathed his last at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun at 9:47 am on Friday, following prolonged illness.

He leaves behind his wife Neelam Ben, three sons, and two daughters. His last rites will be performed at his residence in Papu Nallah on Sunday.

Taram had played a pivotal role in establishing the Deed administrative circle in 1993 “and road connectivity in 60 days,” and also created a western divisional commissioner office in 1999, the Neelam Welfare Society (NWS) stated in a press release.

Taram was born on 21 March, 1957 to late Neelam Teyi and late Toko Yeme Neelam in Deed village in then Ziro-II (now Yachuli circle) in Lower Subansiri district.

He had done his primary schooling in Deed village and Ziro, and later joined John Firth Mission School in Lakhimpur (Assam) for his higher secondary education, from 1973-1976.

He graduated from JN College in Pasighat (East Siang) in 1981, and served as a junior teacher from 1981-1983. He then resigned from his job and joined politics.

He was elected as the first MLA from the Yachuli seat in 1990, and was made civil supplies & legal metrology minister in the Gegong Apang-led Congress government.

He was the home minister of the state from 1991 to 1995.

He was reelected from the constituency in 1995, and inducted again in Apang’s ministry as home minister for the second term till August 23, 1996.

He served as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 1996 to 1999.

Taram is credited for the establishment of the 402 MW Panior hydro project at Yazali. He was also the founder president of the All Nyishi Youth Organisation, now known as the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), from 1976-1978, besides founding the Nyishi Cooperative Society, Deed, in 1987.

Condolences have been pouring in from various quarters over the former minister’s demise.

The NWS remembered him as “a great thinker, writer, politician, social worker, and a friend of all ages.”

The ANYA expressed shock over Taram’s demise.

“He was the founder president of the ANYA in 1976-1978. He also served as the home minister. His death is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole,” the association said, and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Governor KT Parnaik also mourned Taram’s passing away.

“In the sad demise of Taram, the state has lost a prominent political leader who had made immense contribution towards socioeconomic development of the people and the state in various capacities during his long and distinguished political career,” the governor said in a condolence message.

He offered prayers to the almighty to give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, and for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also mourned Taram’s demise, and described him as “a popular leader who belonged to the people and worked tirelessly for their welfare and growth.”

“Taram Ji as a minister left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our state. He shall always be remembered for his selfless service. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the chief minister tweeted.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona in his condolence message said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Neelam Taram, former minister. On behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly family and on my own, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones,” and recalled Taram as a dedicated and committed minister during his tenure.

“His contributions to the state will be remembered for years to come,” the speaker said. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan, Speaker’s PR Cell & PTI)