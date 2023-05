JOLLANG, 8 May: The English department of Don Bosco College here on Monday conducted a career counseling for its VIth semester students on career options after completion of post-graduation in English with honors.

Fr Phuvito Emmanuel, Daikho Athishu and Dr. Ratul Mahela enlightened the students on various career options, like pursuing MA in English and allied subjects, research and competitive examinations like NET etc.