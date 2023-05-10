NABARD launches PLP for Lohit district

TEZU, 9 May: The NABARD on Tuesday launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2023-24 for Lohit district.

The potential for institutional credit to priority sector was estimated to the tune of Rs. 3272.59 lakh while, potential for credit flow in agriculture sector including crop loan was estimated to the tune of Rs. 2366.99 lakh for the district.

DC Shashvat Saurabh formally unveiled the NABARD’s credit plan for Lohit district in presence of the bankers, government officers and NABARD DDM Nitya Mili.

Mili, in his address, gave an overview of the PLP prepared by NABARD for each district of the country every year.