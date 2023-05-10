Internet services suspended

ITANAGAR, 9 May: Internet services have been suspended in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) from 1900 hrs of 09 May till 1800 hrs of 12 May in view of the proposed 72 hours ICR bandh call.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the state department of home stated,”….., the mobile internet services of all TSPs and leased line of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BSNL) in the Itanagar Capital Region are hereby temporarily suspended from 1900 hrs of 09/05/2023 till 1800 hrs of 12/05/2023 in the interest of public emergency and safety.”