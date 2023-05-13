International Nurses Day celebrated

BORDURIA, 12 May: The Borduria PHC along with the PRIs here celebrated the International Nurses Day at the PHC on Friday.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May every year throughout the world.

This year the theme of the celebration was “Our Nurses: Our Future”.

The PRI leaders and members appreciated hard work rendered by the nurses of the PHC, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Borduria ZPM Chakhin Sarah Wanglat and PRI members from Laptang, Pansumthong, Sumsipathar and Borduria attended the celebration.

MO Dr Aming chaired the function. (DIPRO)