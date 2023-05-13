New DC takes charge

YUPIA, 12 May: Cheechung Chukhu took over charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district on 9 May.

Chukhu, a 1993 batch APCS officer, replaced Sachin Rana, who has been transferred to East Kameng district as DC.

After taking over the charge, the newly posted DC held a brief meeting with all the administrative officers and sought their full cooperation for a better administration.

Beside law and order, Chukhu said, his priority will be on smooth and timely implementation of government policies and programmes. (DIPRO)