321 receive appointment letters at ‘Rozgar Mela’ for 6 NE states

DIMAPUR, 16 May: As many as 321 people from six of the eight northeastern states on Tuesday received appointment letters, during a ‘Rozgar Mela’ held here in Nagaland for jobs in six ministries and the Assam Rifles.

Union Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Pratima Bhoumik distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits at the common ‘Rozgar Mela’ held at the Imliyanger Memorial Centre (IMC) here.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives priority to empowerment of women, 67 women were among the 321 newly inducted employees,” Bhoumik said.

The minister said that the prime minister had said last year that the government would provide jobs to youths in a systematic manner.

“It is the promise of the prime minister to provide jobs to youths and make India self-reliant and world leader by 2047,” she said, and urged the youngsters to “work hard and contribute towards nation-building to achieve this feat.”

Of the new appointees, over 50 people were from Nagaland.

The common ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

“The PM does not force youths to move forward through government jobs but encourages them to stand on their own feet through startups and build their future.

“Youths have started their own startups and have also provided jobs to people,” the minister said.

Pointing out that there has been tremendous development in road infrastructure, rail connectivity and other development activities in the Northeast, the minister said, “The more development takes place, youths get more job opportunities.”

Modi on Tuesday addressed the newly inducted employees, who participated in the mela at 45 locations across the country, through videoconference. (PTI)