Detention of 36 booked under APUAPA extended to 30 days

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 18 May: In a major decision, the home department on Thursday decided that, out of the 44 people booked under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), 2014 during the recent 72-hour bandh, the detention of 36 persons has been extended to 30 days.

They had initially been arrested for 12 days.

In an order, the home department said that, “after considering grounds for detention of the said persons furnished by the district magistrate, Itanagar,” it is of the opinion that “the grounds are sufficient for detention of the said persons under Section 3 (1) of the Act.”

Those whose detention has been extended include Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar, Taw Paul, Nimi Taba, Kipa Champa, Vijay Pertin, Hage Butung, and others, who are lodged in various jails of the state.

One of the arrestees whose detention has been extended is Jidam Riamuk, who had played an active role in exposing the dual usage of Assam and Arunachal ST certificates by agriculture development officer Tiprami Manlong.

Earlier, on 15 May, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom had forwarded the representations received from the families of 18 persons arrested under the Act to the home principal secretary, seeking lenience and release of the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi University professor Nani Bath, along with social activist Payi Gyadi on Thursday morning visited the Jully district jail here and met some of the people who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the bandh.

Speaking to this daily, Prof Bath informed that they met Likha Rajnik, Raj Pao, Hage Butung, Vijay Pertin and Leena Sora.

“They all looked physically, mentally and emotionally strong. So the allegation of mistreatment of detainees is not correct. However, I cannot comment about people detained in other jails,” said Prof Bath.

The duo met the ICR district magistrate and requested for release of all detainees, particularly the innocent ones, “to pave way for negotiations.”

Further, Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) chairman Techi Puru, against whom also the police have registered a case under the APUAPA, alleged that his family is being targeted, and that the police are raiding his house in his absence and traumatising his children in particular.

“I am currently out of town and have taken leave from the office. In my absence my house is being raided by police. Also, other members of PAJSC are being targeted. This kind of attempt to silence our voice will not work,” said Puru in a video message posted on his Facebook timeline.

He alleged also that “parents’ groups who called the 72-hour bandh are being relentlessly targeted,” and appealed to the people of the state to “come forward and support them.”

Puru said that he would visit the DC office here on 20 May with his family. “I urge everyone to come to the DC office at 12:30 in the afternoon. Everyone who cares for the APPSC paper leakage scam should join me,” he said.