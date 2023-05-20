CUET deferred in Manipur to 29 May

NEW DELHI, 19 May: The common undergraduate entrance exam (CUET) has been deferred to 29 May in Manipur in view of the law and order situation, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

The second edition of the CUET is set to begin across the country on 21 May. In Manipur, which was rocked by violence earlier this month, the exam has been deferred by a week and students still have the option to seek change of centre.

The exam will begin from 29 May in the northeastern state.

“NTA has carefully reviewed the law and order situation in consultation with the state administration and contacted these candidates through telephone to know their preferred city. Some candidates who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another state are being allocated (centres) in other cities, including Delhi and Guwahati. The option for change of centre for candidates of Manipur is still available,” Kumar said.

“The NTA has been advised to keep all examinations in the state of Manipur from 29 May onwards. Those candidates who may have got admit cards for 21 to 24 May, 2023, or city intimation slips for CUET (UG)-2023, to be held between 25 and 28 May, are required to contact NTA,” he added. (PTI)