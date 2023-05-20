CJI administers oath to new SC judges

NEW DELHI, 19 May: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as judges of the Supreme Court.

Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony in the apex court’s auditorium.

With the swearing-in of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan, the number of judges in the Supreme Court reached its sanctioned strength of 34.

However, the apex court will be at full strength only for a brief period as Friday is also the last working day of three judges who are set to retire in June.

Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramanian are set to demit office next month during the summer vacation, which will run from 22 May to 2 July.

Justice Viswanathan will become the CJI upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on 11 August, 2030, and remain in the post till 25 May, 2031.

The warrant of appointments of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan as apex court judges was issued from the office of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Their appointments were announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter. (PTI)