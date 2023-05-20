Workshop on Mission LIFE held

TEZU, 19 May: A workshop on the recently launched ‘Mission LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment’ was held at the district secretariat here under the chairmanship of Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh on Friday.

Launched by the state government on 9 May, ‘Mission LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment’ is an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

During the meeting, Kamlang DFO Harshraj D Wathore spoke about the activities under mission LIFE, the prevalent themes, and their implementation.

Tezu DFO Tobang Pertin sought cooperation from all heads of offices of the district for the upcoming activities to be conducted by the department in the district.

The DC stressed on “proactive role from every department for the success of the mission.” (DIPRO)