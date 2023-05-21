APWWS urges GoAP to release detainees

ITANAGAR, 20 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has appealed to the state government to “find a way instead of extension of the detention period of 36 people who have been booked under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

“As a popularly elected and welfare government, such further extension of the detainees wouldn’t bring any solution to the burning issue,” the APWWS stated in a release.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, we appeal to the government to release all those who have been detained, in order to pave way for a mutually acceptable solution,” it said.