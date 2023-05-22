Hockey: Indian women play out 1-1 draw with Australia

New Delhi,21 May (PTI): Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to help the Indian women’s hockey team rally and play out a 1-1 draw in its third tour game against its Australian counterparts here on Sunday.

The visitors came from behind to level the score as Deep Grace Ekka (42th minute) netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.

The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0.

India started the first quarter of the game on a positive note by keeping the possession and making some good passes. The visitors also displayed a pressing game to win the ball back and also got two penalty corners. The hosts tested India’s defence on multiple occasions but both the teams were unable to capitalise on the chances as the opening quarter ended goal-less.

Indian players showed some terrific ball control and played an attacking game in the second quarter. However, it was Australia who took the lead as Brooks scored a field goal after she received a pass through a quickly taken free hit.

Brooks, who was standing free at the far post, put the ball beyond India’s goalkeeper and captain Savita. The hosts went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

The third quarter began with India controlling the tempo in their bid to find the equaliser and it paid off as Grace converted a penalty corner to level the score. The visitors continued to test Australia’s defence, but the third quarter didn’t see any more goals, and so did the fourth even though Australia came out all guns blazing.

The Indian team will next take on Australia A on Thursday.