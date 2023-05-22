J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests JeM operative as part of its crackdown in Kashmir

Srinagar, 21 May: An operative of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, who was allegedly passing secret information about the movement of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, an NIA official said on Sunday.

The arrest of Mohd Ubaid Malik of north Kashmir’s Kupwara came amid a crackdown against conspiracies being hatched by terrorist organisations based across the border to destabilise India through terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. (PTI)

“Malik was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander.

Investigations have revealed that he was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based commander,” the spokesperson said.

The official said various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities were recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

The National Investigation Agency registered the terror conspiracy case suo motu on June 21 last year to unearth the conspiracies hatched by cadres and overground workers of various terrorist organisations on the directions of their commanders based in Pakistan, the spokesperson said. (PTI)