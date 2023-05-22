Manipur: Security forces ensuring truck movement with essentials

IMPHAL, 21 May: Trucks carrying essential commodities to violence-hit Manipur are plying with special security cover to ensure that there is no shortage of goods in the state, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Army and the Assam Rifles, along with the state government, the Manipur Police and central armed police forces are working in close coordination to assure protection to vehicles carrying such goods to and from Imphal via NH 37, the defence spokesperson said.

Prophylactic area domination patrols of the Army and the Assam Rifles, quick reaction teams operating from company operating bases located along NH 37, aerial surveillance by unmanned aerial vehicles and Cheetah helicopters, companies of CRPF and Manipur Police personnel, along with persons from the India Reserve Battalion are tasked to ensure the security of civilian vehicles plying on NH 37, he said.

“To guarantee dedicated security, vehicles are also accompanied by quick reaction teams of the Manipur Police and the CRPF,” he added.

Truck movement to the Imphal valley had stopped due to roadblocks and fear among transporters as clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for ST status.

“As a result, the stock of essential supplies in the state was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels, which resulted in planning movement through NH 37,” the defence PRO here said.

Movement on NH 37 commenced on 15 May and security forces remain committed to restoring complete normalcy, the spokesperson said. (PTI)