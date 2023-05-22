Prohibitory orders imposed in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

Guwahati, 21 May: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Guwahati on Sunday, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city.

Some specified persons or groups are likely to disturb the normal functioning of offices and obstruct the movement of the public and traffic in the coming days, according to the notification shared by Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.

It is also apprehended that these groups or persons may carry out agitation or demonstration in the city, thereby causing “breach of peace and public order”, it said. “It is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of offices in above mentioned area,” the order stated.

Assembly of more than five persons and procession or slogan shouting in the entire jurisdiction of the police commissionerate has been prohibited with immediate effect until further orders. (PTI)

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers to discuss the upcoming trip of Shah, who is likely to reach Guwahati on Wednesday night on a two-day visit.

“Laying of foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University & distribution of appointment letters will be done during the visit of Hon’ble HM,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

After attending the meeting, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said Shah will grace the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to approximately 45,000 candidates for various government jobs.

“We had an in-depth discussion on the smooth conduct of both events. Senior officials of all the departments were also present in the meeting,” he said. (PTI)