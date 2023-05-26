Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says will visit state

GUWAHATI, 25 May: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people in Manipur to maintain peace, and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society.

Shah, while laying the foundation stone of the 10th national campus of the National Forensic Sciences University to be set up in Changsari area of Kamrup district, said that he will travel to the Manipur to help resolve disputes.

“I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days; but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state,” he said.

The Centre will ensure that justice is given to all who suffered in the clashes which broke out in the state, but “people must hold a dialogue to ensure peace in the state,” Shah said. (PTI)