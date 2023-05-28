Sewing machines distributed to SHG members

NAMSAI, 27 May: Namsai Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Nang Urmila Mancheykhun on Saturday distributed sewing machines to 30 SHG members who had earlier undergone a ‘skill development programme on sewing machine operator’, sponsored by the NABARD and implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

“The sewing machines were funded by the ZPC from state own revenue to panchayati raj institutions, and the programme was implemented by the panchayati raj department in collaboration with the district administration, the NABARD, the BLCCT and the ArSRLM through convergence,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The ZPC described the distribution of the sewing machines as “a progressive step towards empowering women and promoting entrepreneurship.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, EAC Wathai Mossang, ADC (i/c) Dusu Tato, and BLCCT president Chandan Prasad also spoke.