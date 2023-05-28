PDIF observes foundation day; 20,000 fingerlings released

LEMMI, 27 May: The Pakke-Kessang District Indigenous Forum (PDIF) observed its 19th foundation day here on Saturday, highlighting its journey and the initiatives taken by it in various fields since its inception.

“The initiatives taken by the forum for development of infrastructure in the new district, education and skill development programmes, transformative healthcare initiatives, and tourism promotion efforts were showcased in detail,” the PIDF stated in a release.

To mark the occasion, 20,000 fingerlings were released into the upper reaches of the Pakke river.

“This remarkable act embodied the district’s unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. It symbolised the shared responsibility to preserve nature’s delicate balance, ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come,” the release said.

The celebration also served as a platform to recognise the brilliance and unwavering spirit of the district’s young minds, it added.

On the occasion, the academic toppers of Classes 10 and 12 from various schools were also felicitated.

PDIF chairman Tayum Tok Camdir congratulated the achievers in various fields, “including sports, beauty, outstanding individuals in higher education, farming, medicine and engineering.”

He also brought attention to “the recent recognition bestowed upon late Techi Gubin of Pakke-Kessang as a martyr and freedom fighter.”

Camdir acknowledged the countless individuals who have persevered through suffering and struggle to shape the new district, and stressed the need to forge ahead, leaving behind the shackles of corruption and social evils, and embracing a future defined by peace and egalitarianism.

The celebration was attended also by MLA Biyuram Wahge, the Pakke-Kessang deputy commissioner, the ZPMs and senior citizens.