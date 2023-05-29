E/Kameng to host DK Badminton Championship

ITANAGAR, 28 May: East Kameng will, for the first time, host the Li-Ning 10th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship, 2023, in headquarters Seppa from 18-22 August, the Arunachal State Badminton Association informed.

The tournament will feature singles and doubles for seniors, boys’ and girls’ U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 age categories. The mixed doubles event will be held only for the seniors, boys’ and girls’ U-15, U-17 and U-19 age categories, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

Around 1,500 players from 25 districts, including from the RGU Sports Control Board, the AP Police Sports Control Board, the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, and the Capital Complex Badminton Association, are expected to participate in tournament.

The winners of the tournament will represent the state in the upcoming North East Zonal Interstate Badminton Championship, 2023, and the National Level Interstate Championship, 2023.

The tournament will be organised under the aegis of the ASBA by the East Kameng District Badminton Association.