State level HDMT tourneys begin

[ Bengia Ajum ]

CHIMPU, 28 May: With cries of “drugs chhodo, khel se jodo,” the 6th edition of the state level U-16 girls’ and boys’ football and volleyball tournaments for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) began at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) football ground here on Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-five districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region, will be vying for the prestigious trophy. More than 1,500 people, including athletes, coaches and other officials, are participating in the tournaments, which will conclude on 7 June.

Education Minister and Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir, who inaugurated the tournaments, said that education and sports should go together.

“Today there is vast potential for making a career even in the sports field. The children should know how to balance education while actively pursuing a sporting career. One should follow one’s passion, and the sky’s the limit,” said Tedir.

He said also that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, is seriously emphasising on promoting sports in the state.

“Arunachal is conducting many national and international events these days. Our athletes are performing excellently in various events and bringing laurels to the state. The state government is making every possible effort to support our athletes,” he said.

The minister informed that the government has a plan to ensure that Arunachal has representatives in the Indian Olympics team in 2028 and 2032.

“For this, we have identified six particular fields where our children usually do well. Accordingly, a plan has been worked out and everyone, including the sports department, with the support of sports associations, are working together with zeal,” he added.

Sports Minister Mama Natung in his address informed that four Wushu players from Arunachal will represent India in the coming Asian Games. “We are also hopeful that some more players from different fields will be part of the Indian delegation for the next Asian Games,” he said, and added that “the government is investing heavily in improving infrastructure and training facilities in the state.”

“I am quite hopeful that, due to our sincere effort, Arunachal Pradesh will emerge as a powerhouse of sports in the coming years,” he said.

Sports Director Tadar Appa highlighted how the HDMT tournaments started.

“This tournament was started as the Chief Minister’s State Level Trophy for Football and Volleyball. But it was changed to the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for football and volleyball in memory of, and as a mark of immense respect to Havaldar Hangpan Dada, from Tirap district, who laid down his life while fighting against terrorists in Kashmir,” Appa said.

Tedir later declared the tournaments open. He also kicked off the football tournament.

One of the highlights of the events was a mesmerising demonstration of skills by the SLSA’s Wushu players.

In the opening boy’s football match, West Siang defeated Capital Complex by 3-1 goals. Both teams played a very high tempo match. Liki Ete scored the first goal for West Siang in the 15th minute of the match, while Dejo Bogo and Ojing Padung scored a goal each for the team. Tani Moni scored the lone goal for Capital Complex.