Si-Donyi festival renamed as Si-Donyi Hilo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 28 May: Si-Donyi festival will henceforth be called Si-Donyi Hilo, following the word ‘Hilo’ having been suffixed to it.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Si-Donyi Hilo Celebration Committee-2024, during a meeting held under the guidance of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS).

The meeting, chaired by TCS secretary-general Tuter Dulom, was attended by, among others, celebration committee chairman TK Tagin, members of various clan-based organisations of the Tagin community, and senior citizens.

The golden jubilee Si-Donyi Hilo will be celebrated here in Upper Subansiri district next year, and there will be no mass celebration in Nacho constituency, Taliha constituency, Dumporijo constituency, Mechukha (Shi-Yomi), and Aalo (West Siang).

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki and Tagin Indigenous Faith & Preservation Society president Tape Jeram also attended the meeting.