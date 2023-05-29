Workshop on Wancho language organised

PONGCHAO, 28 May: A month-long pedagogic workshop on the Wancho language, jointly organised by the Wancho Literary Mission (WLM) and the Assam Rifles (AR), concluded here in Longding district on Sunday.

Over 100 boys and girls participated in the workshop, which was an endeavour to teach the native language to the district’s youths.

The WLM is headed by linguist Banwang Losu, who has worked tirelessly over a decade to create the Wancho script.

Other than teaching phonetics, the WLM members prepared grammar content and an e-dictionary of the Wancho language, besides compiling folk stories and folk songs in the Wancho language, and penned down an exhaustive account of the age-old Wancho traditions and culture for the generations to come.

Addressing the valedictory function, which was attended also by Kanubari ADC Techo Aran and heads of civil society organisations, 40 AR Commandant, Colonel KS Gill commended Losu and his team for their sincere efforts to revive the Wancho language, and lauded the student attendees “for their sincere participation and hard work for such a noble cause.”

The valedictory function featured Wancho song and dance performances, and displaying of books containing folk stories in the Wancho language, grammar books, and an exhaustive e-dictionary prepared by the attendees. (DIPRO)