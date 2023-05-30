RRR centre inaugurated

NAHARLAGUN, 29 May: A ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ (RRR) centre was inaugurated by ZPM Genya Ori at Power House Colony in Ward 11 in Aalo in West Siang district on 25 May.

The RRR centre is a one-stop solution for citizens, institutions, commercial enterprises, etc, to deposit or donate unused or used plastic items, clothes, footwear, books, and toys.

Once collected, these items will be handed over to different stakeholders to be refurbished for reuse or making new products.

The UD&H department has also set up RRR centres in various other localities of Aalo township, which will remain open till 5 June.

These centres have been set up under ‘Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar’, a national campaign launched by the union housing & urban affairs ministry under the Swachh Bharat Mission-U 2.0, in the run-up to the World Environment Day.

This campaign will not only strengthen the resolve of SBM 2.0 to reduce, reuse and recycle waste but also align with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Mission’s objective of undertaking collective action for protecting and conserving the environment by adopting sustainable living habits.

The department also created awareness on RRR centres among the citizens via door- to-door IEC drives in all the colonies of Aalo. (DIPR)