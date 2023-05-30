Awareness progs on drug abuse held

MARIYANG, 29 May: The Upper Siang women & child development department organised awareness programmes on the ill-effects of drug and substance abuse at Geku and Mariyang on 27 and 28 May, respectively, in collaboration with the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society.

Addressing the participants, Mariyang ADC Akan Regon stressed on the need for “an integrated approach with the support of all stakeholders to tackle the prevalence of drug abuse in the society,” and urged the villagers to “pass a resolution to stop opium cultivation and shun drug abuse.”

ICDS DD (i/c) Ojing Talom presented briefs on the various types of substance abuse prevailing in the district, and on the risk factors associated with drug abuse, “such as physical and mental impairment, lower inhibition, etc.”

Lady Inspector Koki Taying highlighted the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and advised parents to “be careful and take regular updates of the children, especially adolescents.”

Marying SMO Dr Otem Pertin dwelt on the negative effects of drugs on the human body, while Upper Siang G/S Osik Pangkam exhorted the women to “stand united in the fight against drug abuse.” She also requested the public to “report cases of opium cultivation to the law enforcing agency.”

The Mariyang Area Intellectual Forum was felicitated on the occasion for its activities to raise awareness regarding drug abuse.

Among others, GBs and members of women welfare groups attended the programmes. (DIPRO)