FAW infestation found in L’rada villages

BASAR, 30 May: Scientists from the ICAR regional centre (RC) here and the West Siang KVK have found fall army worm (FAW) infestation in the maize fields in Soi, Pagi, Gori, and Bam villages in Leparada district.

During a survey carried out from 27-30 May, the scientists found that the infestation is “greater than 75 percent, destroying more than 50 percent of the standing crop,” the RC informed in a release.

“The RC has reported incidence of FAW occurring over the last four years, and has suggested that the next couple of monsoon months are a critical time,” the RC’s soil scientist Ampee Tasung said, and informed that the scientists have described FAW as an endemic pest.

The RC has advised the farmers to “take immediate control with need-based spray of Emamectin benzoate 5 percent SG (0.4 g per litre water) or spinosad 45 percent SC (0.3 ml per litre water) at 10 days’ intervals, as well as to install FAW pheromone traps @ 15 per acre for mass trapping, and to put some sand with ash (9:1) into whorls of maize plants in the field,” the release stated.