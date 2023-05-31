Passenger train hits car, four injured

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 May: Four persons were injured when their car was hit by a speeding train at Debing village on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the Murkongselek-Dekargaon passenger train hit the car (AR-09B-0714) from behind when the vehicle was trying to cross the railway track near Assam’s Jonekareng railway station.

The injured persons have been identified as Kaling Mitkong (40), Antony Gamnoh (39), and Keptem Modi (58), of Seram village (Mebo), and Osup Moyong (58), of Ngopk village (Mebo), in East Siang district.

Modi, who sustained grievous injury, has been referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment. The other three were given treatment at the Pasighat hospital.