Listen to the concerns of the community

Editor,

When I first heard about the proposed establishment of a Tiger Reserve in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, my first thought was, “Great! Another step towards the conservation of endangered species.” However, as I delved deeper into the issue, I began to realize that there might be more to the story than that meets the eye. The conservation of endangered species and preservation of natural habitats is undoubtedly essential, but at what cost?

The proposed Tiger Reserve would double the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary’s size, stretching across an area of 4000 sq. km. According to reports, this project would displace over 1100 families, including 500 Idu Mishmi families, who rely on the land, forests and rivers for their livelihoods. Their traditional land use and cultural heritage are at stake as the project aims to disrupt their way of life, potentially resulting in social and economic ramifications such as loss of access to natural resources etc.

Moreover, the proposed project’s feasibility is questionable. The ‘Wildlife Institute of India’ recorded only one tiger during their last survey. While the region is home to several endangered species, including tigers, elephants, and snow leopards, the proposed project may have devastating ecological impacts, leading to uncontrolled human-wildlife conflicts. Reports suggest that human-tiger conflicts have been on the rise in Arunachal Pradesh. In the last decade, there have been over 40 cases of human-tiger conflict recorded in the region.

The establishment of a tiger reserve in Arunachal Pradesh could lead to ecological destruction. The proposed area covers a range of habitats and ecosystems, including tropical and subtropical forests and montane forests. Unintended consequences of the project could disrupt the ecological balance of the region and adversely impact the flora and fauna of the region.

In India, laws such as the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 provide the legal framework to protect the rights of forest dwellers, including indigenous communities. Under the Forest Rights Act 2006, indigenous and forest-dwelling communities have the right to ownership and management of forests, including the right to protect, conserve, and harvest forest resources and any proposed project must prioritize their consent particularly, the Idu Mishmi’s grievance, under the Gram Sabha’s resolution.

Also, the establishment of a Tiger reserve without proper consultation with local communities may lead to displacement, destruction of crops and livestock and injuries and fatalities.

Instead of forcing the communities out of their homes and destroying their livelihoods in the name of conservation, we must adopt a more participatory approach to the project. One that involves consultation and collaboration with the indigenous people, experts and other relevant stakeholders to identify alternative development paths that meet conservation goals, preserve cultures and protect livelihoods.

We must work collectively with the local communities to find a sustainable development path while being mindful of the region’s ecological, cultural, and social complexities. A path that takes into account the scientific evidence and builds a participatory and inclusive approach, allowing indigenous people to play an active role in the decision-making process.

We must find a balance between conservation and livelihood sustainability and only then can we continue to preserve the ecological and cultural richness of this region for the future generations.

Therefore, I urge the government to listen to the Idu Mishmi community’s grievances and other stakeholders’ concerns and prioritize sustai-nability and transparency for the welfare of not only Dibang Valley but Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

Karpop Riba