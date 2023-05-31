Omang Dodum selected in national team for AFC U-17 Asia Cup

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Rising footballer of the state, Omang Dodum, has been selected in India’s final squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Thailand, 2023.

He is among the 23-member national team selected for the most prestigious football event in Asia.

India’s U-17 men’s national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes announced the team on Tuesday.

The team will travel to Thailand on 1 June.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Vietnam on 17 June, and face Uzbekistan on 20 June, before taking on Japan on 23 June in Group D in Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

Dodum, who will turn 16 in July this year, will play as midfielder.

The India U-17s have been training in Spain and Germany for the last month and a half, and have played preparatory matches against the youth teams of Atlético de Madrid, CD Leganés, Real Madrid CF, Getafe CF, VfB Stuttgart, SSV Reutlingen, FC Augsburg and TSV Schwaben Augsburg, registering five wins, four losses and a draw.

Omang is the son of former professional football player Kage Dodum and Meni Tayem Dodum of Mlorang (Meora) village in Bameng constituency in East Kameng district. (With inputs from All India Football Federation)