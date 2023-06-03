Prog on ‘indigenous goat germplasm’

TIRBIN, 2 Jun: Fifty livestock farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Conservation and propagation of indigenous goat germplasm’, organised here in Leparada district by Basar-based ICAR state centre on Friday.

Veterinary extension education scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on “housing and health management for goat production,” while agroforestry scientist Dr Rajesh A Alone apprised the farmers of the “different scientific fodder for feeding of goat,: the centre informed in a release.

Medicines like antibiotics, anthelminthics, and vitamins were later distributed to the farmers.