Progs organised under Mission LiFE

LEPORIANG/TEZU, 2 Jun: A plantation drive was organised by the forest range office here in Papum Pare district as part of Mission LiFE on Friday.

Leporiang ZPM Nabam Tagi, CO Nido Terin and RFO Techi Novin led the drive, which was followed by a meeting with the panchayat members, GBs, government officers, and members of the public to discuss measures to mitigate climate change and global warming.

The CO spoke about the importance of forest cover and how “illegal timber operations play a major role in destroying the forest cover,” and exhorted all to refrain from such illegal activities.

He also suggested to the locals to include at least one scheme related to mitigating climate change and global warming in their GPDP.

The ZPM sought cooperation from all the PRI members in checking rampant wildlife hunting, while the RFO highlighted the importance of Mission LiFE and said that “it is India’s global initiative to combat climate change and promote sustainable living.”

A similar plantation programme had been organised at the district horticulture office (DHO) in Yupia on 31 May, and the DHO office premises have been declared a plastic-free zone.

The Lohit district administration also organised a social service at the botanical garden in Tezu on Friday as part of Mission LiFE.

DC Shashvat Saurabh appealed to the people to become “environment-friendly,” and spoke on the environmental hazards caused by the use of polythene carry bags.

DFO Tobang Pertin also spoke. (DIPROs)