Absence of director stalls work in SDE dept

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: A strange situation has developed in the skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department.

The incumbent director, Subu Tabin, officially retired from service on 31 May on attaining superannuation. However, on the day he was to retire, the incumbent director reportedly did not turn up at the office to hand over the charge to his successor.

The incumbent director has not attended the office since then, which has reportedly created chaos in the department.

“The department has been running without a head since 31 May. Because of this, all work has come to a halt. This is not good for a very important department like SDE,” said an official.

Two other directors – Tage Tatung (horticulture) and Dr M Lego (health services) – relinquished their offices upon retirement on 31 May.

However, no official reason has been provided by the officials of the SDE department regarding the strange situation facing the department. Even the SDE secretary did not respond to queries sent to him by this daily on WhatsApp.

In 2015, the state government had announced through a memorandum that “the cabinet has taken the decision that henceforth, no proposal for extension of the services beyond the retirement age will be entertained.”