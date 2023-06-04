Infrastructure revolution in Arunachal

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

The last few years have seen major improvements in road and rail connectivity and major infrastructure in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Many of these vital roads, rails, bridges and airports are not only connecting far-flung districts and states; these roads, rails, bridges and airports will help usher in economic development, give access to the bigger markets of Assam, and allow organic products to be exported out of the state. Robust roads, rails and airports will also boost tourism by allowing tourists and visitors from neighbouring states to visit exotic places in Arunachal by facilitating faster and trouble free travel. These key roads, rails and bridges will also allow rapid mobilisation and deployment of military forces along border areas.

The important bridges completed include the longest road-rail bridge of the country at Bogibeel, connecting the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra, thus connecting many districts of Arunachal with Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in Assam. The bridge allows people from Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts to travel to Itanagar much faster, cutting down travel time by almost 6-8 hours. The other important milestones include India’s longest bridge, the 9.15 km Sadiya bridge connecting Dibrugarh/Tinsukia to Roing/Tezu, the 6.5 km bridge connecting Roing and Dambuk, Alubari bridge, the bridge over the Sisar connecting Dambuk/Roing with Pasighat; thus completing the Dibrugarh-Pasighat-Dambuk-Roing-Tinsukia-Dibrugarh, Roing-Tezu-Chowkham-Namsai-Miao-Jairampur circuits. Similar progress in roads has been made along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo, Pasighat-Mariyang-Yingkiong, Likabali-Aalo/Daporijo sectors. The roads in eastern Arunachal are a driver’s delight and many of these roads are comparable with roadways in Europe and the western world passing through scenic valleys, meadows and unspoilt forests.

In the western sector, the Bhalukpong-Bomdila-Tawang, Itanagar-Sagalee-Papu Valley-Seppa, Itanagar-Hoj-Ziro roads are also well laid out. Major tunnels are nearing completion at Nechiphu and Sela. The ambitious 2,000 kms long Trans-Arunachal Highway connecting the western and eastern corners of the state is under construction and progressing at many places.

However, there are many more roads and bridges awaiting completion. The important ones are the Banderdewa-Naharlagun road, Ziro-Daporijo, Daporijo-Nacho-Taksing, Aalo-Mechukha/Manigong, Yingkiong-Tuting, Roing-Anini, Tezu-Walong-Kibithoo roads which need to be completed at the earliest. In addition, railways are also being constructed to many places. Airports/ALGs are also operating at many places with flights operating. There is also a need to construct flyovers at strategic places to bypass major choke points like major towns. Metro rails should also be considered at Itanagar.

Another major achievement is in mobile/network connectivity in most parts of the state. However, electricity remains a major challenge and there is a need for alternate transmission lines urgently. Electricity is one major requirement for any development, industries and tourism.

The rate at which roads, rails, bridges and airports are being constructed, soon Arunachal will transform into a developed state. It would not be wrong to say that there is an infrastructure revolution occurring in Hamara Arunachal. These roads, rails and bridges allow enthusiasts to have breakfast in Arunachal, lunch and shopping in Assam and return for dinner and sleep in their homes in Arunachal. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)