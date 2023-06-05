Lowang inaugurates PHE&WS SE office

SHERGAON, 4 Jun: Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS) Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated the office of the PHE&WS superintending engineer (SE) here in West Kameng district on Sunday, in the presence of local MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, DC Karma Leki, PHE&WS CE Toko Jyoti, and others.

Lowang also inaugurated the water augmentation project constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that “the newly established infrastructure should facilitate the provision of essential services.”

He lauded the MLA and the executing agency for completing the two projects “within the stipulated timeframe, without compromising on quality, setting an exemplary standard for others to follow.”

The MLA highlighted “the project’s significance in ensuring ample supply of potable water to more than 400 households in the Shergaon area,” and added that, “prior to the construction of the SE office, the residents of Kalaktang constituency had to travel to district headquarters Bomdila for matters related to the department.”