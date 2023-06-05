Microchips implanted in 30 mithuns

DEED, 4 Jun: Thirty mithuns were microchipped and their identity cards issued to the owners during a ‘Health awareness camp on foot and mouth disease, its prevention and control-cum-microchip implantation in mithuns’, held here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama urged the livestock owners to “avail the opportunity of free microchip implantation in their animals for foolproof identification.”

Ziro SVO Dr Kime Gyati, Yachuli SVO Dr Lige Basar, and Yazali SVO Dr Taga Nalo delivered speeches on ‘Importance of microchipping in mithuns’, ‘Foot and mouth disease in mithun, its control and prevention’, and ‘Mithun husbandry’, respectively.

Altogether 120 livestock owners benefitted from the camp. (DIPRO)