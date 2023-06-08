Upper Primary School renovated

MARO, 7 Jun: Upper Primary School here in Upper Subansiri district underwent renovation recently following the collaborative efforts of district administration and TAH Construction Company.

“The dilapidated school building and the fencing surrounding the school premises has been renovated, transforming the school into a safe and conductive learning environment,” informed Maro CO Chow Kungham Namchom.

He stated that the combined renovation project was aimed at strengthening the education parameters and ensuring students pursue their education in improved atmosphere. (DIPRO)