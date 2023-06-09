Lifter Pungni Tara wins gold in National School Games

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: Pungni Tara of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal on the first day of the National School Games Weightlifting in Delhi on Thursday.

Tara, a Class 11 student of the government secondary school (GSS) in G Sector, Naharlagun, lifted 52 kgs in snatch and 68 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 120 kgs in the 45 kg bodyweight category.

Arunachal bagged a total of four medals on Thursday.

Sime Tara and Pipi Yangfo won a silver medal each in their respective weight categories.

Competing in the 55 kg category, (Sime) Tara lifted a total of 191 kgs (snatch 81 kgs + clean & jerk 110 kgs). He is a Class 12 student of GHSS, Kangkar Nallah, Naharlagun.

On the other hand, Yangfo (59 kg) lifted 65 kgs in snatch and 82 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total weight of 147 kgs. She is a Class 12 student of GHSS, Ganga village, Itanagar.

Messang Marga of GSS G Sector, Naharlagun, won a bronze medal with a total lift of 119 kgs (snatch 51 kgs + clean & jerk 68 kgs).

A Class 12 student, Marga competed in the below 49 kg category.