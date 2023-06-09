Ransacked area does not fall under Namdapha Nat’l Park: YWS

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has claimed that the area where the forest infrastructure were destroyed does not come under the jurisdiction of the Namdapha National Park (NNP).

Addressing the media at a press conference here on Thursday, YWS president Ngwazosa Yobin said, “We want to make it clear that the area where the incident took place does not come under the jurisdiction of the NNP,” and added that “the NNP, led by its field director, built a forest base camp illegally by forcibly evicting the villagers.”

He further said that “the villagers had not given their consent to build such structures.”

The YWS asked the government to “resolve the boundary dispute between the Yobins and the NNP at the earliest.”

It also appealed to the state government to “extend all the basic facilities to the deprived villagers as soon as possible and protect their rights, as well.”

It further urged the government to “not register a case against innocent villagers in regard to the 5 June incident in Burma Nallah.”

The society also sought replacement of the field director and the range forest officer of Gandhigram range.