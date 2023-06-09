PM SVANidhi camp organised

KANUBARI, 8 Jun: A PM SVANIdhi camp for the urban street vendors here in Longding district, organised by the district urban development agency (DUDA), was inaugurated by Kanubari ADC (i/c) Dr Tojum Ete on Thursday.

Addressing the staffers from the ArSULM and the vendors who attended the camp, DUDA AE Likha Tuma advised the vendors to “avail the benefits of the scheme and enroll with the department for further benefit in the long run.”

The ADC urged the vendors to “avail the benefit of the PM SVANidhi scheme,” and advised them to “be in touch with DUDA Kanubari for availing other benefits too from other CSS schemes being implemented by the department.”

He suggested to them to “utilise the loan amount in the most efficient way” for enhancing their livelihood.

ArSULM State Mission Manager Ravi Sharma apprised the vendors of the benefit of the PM SVANidhi scheme and the three levels of loan benefits being provided under the scheme for vendors, “ranging from Rs 10,000 as first tranche, Rs 20,000 as second tranche, and Rs 50,000 as third tranche.

He advised the vendors to “be on-boarding digitally and use bar code issued by banks in daily transaction, so that monthly cash benefit can be availed from the scheme, which will further benefit vendors in the long run.”

He further informed that vendors enrolled under the scheme will receive “vendors smart ID cards and certificates of vending in due time.”

Fifteen vendors applied for the first tranche loan amount of Rs 10,000.