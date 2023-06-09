NIRJULI, 8 Jun: A lecture on ‘Indian knowledge system: Relevance and importance in a changing world’ was delivered at the NERIST here on Thursday by the union education ministry’s Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Division National Coordinator Prof GSN Murthy.

Prof Murthy, who is himself an alumnus of the NERIST, in his lecture said that “a database of individuals and organisations could be created by way of research, teaching, publication and preservation of ancient and contemporary rich Indian knowledge systems, such as art, music, dance, drama, mathematics, astronomy, natural sciences, healthcare, law, social sciences, psychology, philosophy, linguistics, oral traditions, etc.”

He stressed on “promoting and enabling further research to address the societal challenges today in several areas, including holistic health, psychology, neuroscience, nature, environment, and sustainable development.”

He further called for promoting “interdisciplinary research on all aspects of the IKS,” and to “preserve and disseminate the IKS for further research and societal applications.”

Later, interacting with faculty members and research scholars of the institute, Prof Murthy encouraged them to “submit proposals for projects” and requested the students to “undergo internship in the IKS.”

He also requested the NERIST authority to establish an IKS centre in the institute.

Fifty faculty members and research scholar from various departments of the NERIST participated in the programme.

“Prof Murthy also visited the laboratories and the all-India coordinated research project on ergonomic and safety in agriculture of the agricultural engineering department of the NERIST,” the institute informed in a release.