Poor internet connection even in ICR

Editor,

After reading the readers’ forum published on 8 June, 2023 in The Arunachal Times, titled ‘Improve mobile network’, it occurred to me that improper internet connection issue is prevalent in most of parts of the state. Residing in Last Damsite, Naharlagun, the residents here have been facing internet connectivity issue and poor mobile network coverage for almost a month now. Jio, which provided better internet connection than others like BSNL, Airtel, and Vodafone, seems to have deteriorated since the first week of May, with no signs of improvement.

In this modern digital era, where every other information is available on various social platforms, one cannot imagine being aware of the world without any proper internet connectivity. As mentioned in the letter, not only does it bear the risk of emergency contacts deprivation but also, being a student myself, who relies mostly on the internet to scourge for materials required for my studies, it has been a struggle to cope with the poor network. It is the month and season of various competitive exams and the results of the competitive exams to be released. Every other information concerning a student is shared via social platforms, ie, results, vital notice regarding exams, etc. With such poor internet, the only solution for the residents here is to go to the market area for internet. The uncertainty of various events and results being delivered via social platforms from college has led to a friend of mine miss the opportunity to fill up the combined graduate level (CGL) exam. The lack of such basic amenities will affect the youths the most.

The obligation to walk up to the market areas for internet connection takes up time and energy. Being in the ICR region, where internet issue seems to be less prevalent in the market areas, there is still a dire need for proper network infrastructure in some of the far-off regions of the ICR.

Therefore, it is a request to the authorities concerned and the telecommunication providers to look into this matter promptly and improve the network infrastructure for uninterrupted internet and mobile network connection for the better.

Soya Bean