Rly bridge likely to be ready by Aug

[ Bengia Ajum ]

LEKHI, 12 Jun: The two-lane railway bridge to connect the Yupia railway station with Lekhi is expected to be ready for use by August this year.

This project was approved in 2016, and the foundation work commenced in the same year. Later, due to various issues, the project could not be completed on time. The project is being funded by the railways ministry.

However, the work is now picking up pace. Roger Nabam Hina, member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Rangiya Division, visited the site on Monday to monitor the progress of work.

“From my interaction with officials of the construction company, I have been told that the bridge will be completed in the next one month, and after that, finishing work will be taken care of. Hopefully, by August end, it should be ready for use,” said Hina.

He said also that he will regularly visit the site to check the progress of work on the bridge, which is 195 metres long and 12 metres wide.

“I am completely committed to the convenience of the public, being a member of the DRUCC, Rangia Division. This is the reason why I am constantly following the work progress and trying to mount pressure on the Railways authority and the construction company for early completion of this bridge to ease the problem of commuters,” added Hina.

The completion of the two-lane railway bridge will not only ease traffic congestion on NH 415 but also aid in the construction work under Packages B and C of the four-lane highway project.