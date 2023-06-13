Divisive Grammar

By Poonam I Kaushish

Why do we love to hate? And why do we revel in divisive grammar? The power of rhetorical public abuse underscores disruptive discourse is not only rabble rousing abusive devoid of any substance but also tilted towards widening the communal divide. Clearly, hate paraphernalia is once again the cause celebre this week.

Maharashtra’s Kohlapur saw massive violent protests and stone-pelting during a bandh called by pro-Hindutva outfits seeking action against objectionable social media posts glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Adding fuel Dy Chief Minister Fadnavis wondered “Suddenly from where have so many Aurangzeb’s aulad arrived? Some display his photo, others keep his image as their status.” Retorted AIMIM Chief Owaisi “Aap Godse ke Aulad ho.”

Coming against the backdrop of Hindu Jan Akrosh rallies by various right-wing outfits to press for laws against “love jihad”, “land jihad” and ‘Hindutva is in danger’ card, Opposition Parties accuse the Saffron Sangh of playing out divisive issues: how Muslim population’s growth rate threatens the primacy of the “Hindu” nation with a cynical eye on electoral gains. Notwithstanding, this dog whistle politics spells bad news for communal harmony.

Shut one’s eyes, it sounded like a replay of electioneering for the recent Karnataka polls littered with acerbic, hate-spewing discordant venom. “We have to bring BJP to power….We don’t need Congress’s Muslim appeasement’… we want Ram Janmabhoomi. There is no need for madrasas in new India.” Countered by “Ban RSS, say no to ‘Hindutva laboratory.”

Who does one fault? Given our netas have perfected intemperate language to inject poison in society over the years. Alas, politics has meandered into narrow confines of polarisation and appeasement rhetoric, not only spreading hatred but also tilted towards widening the communal divide pitting Hindus against Muslims.

Undeniably, BJP’s new Hindutva rajneeti of polarization is attempting to make inroads into areas and regions even with little or no significant minority presence as it revolves around its pet slogan Sab Ka Saaath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas which translates: There is no need to treat Muslims as a separate social entity. Yet it realizes the ‘Muslim mind’ is still problematic.

As for Opposition Parties despite taking the Hindutva brigade to task over their anti-minority plank and opposing aggressive Hindutva consolidation, they do not want to be labeled as “pro-Muslim.” Reading the ‘Muslim mind’ as an anti-BJP phenomenon on which they base their political strategy.

Sadly, our polity has made nationalism and Hindu-Muslim vote-bank the tour de force of politics. With every leader propounding his self-serving recipe of ‘communal’ harmony harbouring the same intention: Keep their gullible vote-banks emotionally charged so that their own ulterior motives are well-served. Never mind, the nation is getting sucked into the vortex of centrifugal bickerings.

Alongside religious festivals have a brash aggressiveness. They are loud with people chanting provocative slogans and abusing those from other religions as if to make a point along-with followers freely brandishing swords leading to them being often pockmarked with clashes, bloodshed and waves of hatred that continue much after the festival ends. All clear-cut deliberate ploys to polarise and create a divide between Hindus-Muslims.

Raising more questions: How does one control hate mongers and blunt them? Have netas realized the ramifications of their actions? Wont it further divide people on creed lines and is antithetical to hope of narrowing India’s burgeoning religious divide, thereby unleashing a Frankenstein.

Clearly, in a milieu of competitive democracy, discordant speeches and abuse of heroes and Gods has better chance of polarising voters inducing raw emotions of hostility and hate. Who cares if it is destructive and stokes communal violence and sows seeds of rabid communalism.

As there are people looking for trouble all times who are there in all communities everywhere, but this senseless hatred across religions that our lives are getting drenched in, is not helping us see or worry about real pressing issues: rising prices, poverty, unemployment etc.

Asserted a senior leader, “there is a lot of heat generated on TV and social media which is exaggerated suggesting there is rising religious intolerance but in the last decade there has been no major communal violence. In fact, hate speeches and hate crimes existed before Modi came to power. People should stop bickering and quarrelling, respect all beliefs and religions. Let laws contain fringe elements and those stoking communal fires.”

Added another, “Why has no Muslim leader or clergy denounced killing of non-Kashmiris in the Valley or riots which flared up as Ram Navami processions snaked through various States? The skullduggery of conciliation given the political worth of 20% Muslim electorate, leaders go on an overdrive, encouraging Maulvis like the one who offered a prize to anyone who blackened Modi’s face or turn a blind eye to Maulanas who ban TV, music, photography and interaction with Kaffirs.

Obversely, there are Hindu fringe elements who recently called for banning Muslim vendors around temple festivals in Karnataka, prohibited school and college girls from wearing hijab and lynching a person because he looked Muslim and for eating beef.

Certainly, warped religious nationalism spun by self-styled religious-political authorities and their cheerleaders who consider members of a certain community as pariahs and who spread fear and hate amongst the minority community need to be taught a lesson. Else, who will be safe in this country?

Pertinently, the CSDS-Lokniti Social and Political Barometer Survey 2023 shows majority Muslims believe their economic condition has remained the same in the last four years. While 28% said their lives had bettered, 44% stated it was same and 28% worse. Interestingly, both Muslims-Hindus concurred that unemployment, poverty and price rise are the biggest issues.

Surprisingly, 41% Muslims concurred Government has done a good job, 45% thought to the contrary. Overall, only 31% Muslims were satisfied with Modi’s performance and 67% dissatisfied. Nearly 15% contended they would vote BJP in 2024, 6% increase in vote-share since 2019 elections. However, for 44% Congress is their first choice with over 40% pluming for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister against 16% for Modi.

Succinctly, for a majority Muslims the communal divide does not affect their perceptions about everyday life and their resolve for collective survival. Two, they are uncomfortable with aggressive Hindutva even as they continue their struggle for meaningful existence in contemporary India. It is the fringe elements across the political spectrum one needs to reign in.

Time our leaders adopt zero-tolerance on offensive and divisive language. Their Constitutional office calls for sagacity and restraint. The message has to go out that no leader belonging to community, caste or group can spew hatred, and if they do, they lose their democratic right to be heard. Such rhetoric has no place in a civilised polity.

Time now for our leaders to delink divisive grammar from politics and open a “mohabbat ki dukan in a nafrat ka bazaar.” It’s inconsequential which side of the secular-communal coin one is. The aim should be to raise the bar on public discourse, not lower it any more. Parties and fringe elements need to realize the collateral damage it causes will be permanent. Wounds do not heal for ages. Will they heed? — INFA