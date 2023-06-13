KVs conduct activities under G20 Janbhagidari

AALO/HAYULIANG, 12 Jun: A virtual workshop on ‘foundational literacy and numeracy’ was conducted under the G20 Janbhagidari initiative here in West Siang district on Monday.

Kendriya Vidyalayas’ (KV) Tinsukia (Assam)-based Regional Office Assistant Commissioner Sarjubala Devi, JNV Principal Tumken Lollen, and students and teachers of JNV and KV participated in the workshop.

During the meeting, PRT Anjali Gosain explained the objectives of the National Education Policy and FLN, and dwelt on “objectives of building teacher capacity, foundational language and literacy for students.”

A similar programme was conducted at the KV in Hayuliang in Anjaw district.

Students, teachers and parents participated in various activities, such as slogan-writing, drawing, online and offline quiz competition, declamation, virtual seminar, etc.

A virtual workshop focusing on creation of awareness about G20 and foundational literacy and numeracy was also conducted by the KV.