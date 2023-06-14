LUNGLA, 13 Jun: As many as 240 students from KGBV, Jamtse Gatsel Children’s Community and the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tawang district participated in a career counselling programme organised by the Foundation for Education and Environment (FEEL) here on Monday.

During the programme, which was organised at the GHSS, Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup said that the programme would instill confidence in the students and help them in making informed career choices.

The counsellors assessed the students’ interests, aptitudes and goals, and offered advice on higher education opportunities and scholarship programmes.

FEEL president Koncho Tashi informed that the NGO would organise such programmes in other blocks also of Lungla, and would work intensively for

the development of education and preservation of the region’s environment. (DIPRO)